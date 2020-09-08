PUBG Mobile ban: PUBG Corporation ends all publishing ties with China’s Tencent Games in India

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Corporation has ended all publishing ties with Shenzhen-based Tencent Games in India days after the government banned the popular battle royale game over privacy concerns. PUBG Corporation will no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday, adding that it fully understood and respected the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data was a top priority for it.

The government of India banned 118 more Chinese apps on September 2 for allegedly engaging in activities which were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The list included apps like Baidu and WeChat but the biggest name on it was undoubtedly PUBG Mobile. The Lite version of PUBG Mobile designed specifically for markets like India to work on slower internet was also part of the list.

The first time the government had launched its “digital” strike on China – on June 29 – and banned apps like TikTok, CamScanner and others, to safeguard India’s privacy and security, many were left wondering how PUBG Mobile had missed the ban. It could have been due to its complicated origin.

PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale game made by South Korean video game company Bluehole subsidiary PUBG Corporation. But PUBG Mobile is not made by the same subsidiary. PUBG Mobile was initially launched just so PUBG could enter China because the game was banned there. The game was released in China only after Tencent Games bought a 1.5% stake in Bluehole Studio. The rest, as they say, is history.

With the government finally banning PUBG Mobile, it wants to set a strong precedence that the nation’s privacy cannot be taken for granted.

PUBG Corporation said it was actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite in India and hoped to work together with the government to find a solution “that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.” Going forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country as it “explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future.”

It would be interesting to see if the government of India reconsiders the ban on PUBG Mobile now that technically the game has no “links” with China.