PUBG Mobile a Chinese app? It’s complicated; regardless, here are 8 alternative battle royale games to consider just in case

PUBG Mobile is reportedly one of over 250 apps with links to China under the government of India’s scanner over privacy concerns. This means, there’s a possibility that the government may ban PUBG Mobile in the country, if the much popular — to the extent, that it’s often associated with the term “addiction” — battle royale game is found engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

As expected, the news has sparked fresh debate around the “origin” of PUBG Mobile. More specifically, is PUBG Mobile a Chinese app? Or, does PUBG Mobile have a China connection. The answer to both these questions is complicated. PUBG Mobile is not a Chinese app at heart, but the fact of the matter is, it wouldn’t have existed (at least in its current state) if it were not for China, or more precisely, a Chinese company called Tencent Games.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is an online multiplayer battle royale game made by South Korean video game company Bluehole subsidiary PUBG Corporation. PUBG Mobile isn’t made by the same subsidiary though. The whole point of PUBG Mobile, at one point of time, was so PUBG could enter China because the game was banned there. The game was released in China only after Shenzhen-based Tencent Games bought a 1.5% stake in Bluehole Studio, but as PUBG Mobile. The rest as they say is history.

As we said, it’s all very complicated. Regardless, here are 8 alternative battle royale games to consider just in case.

Call of Duty Mobile

Launched in the Royale battle mode and similar to Blackout, this game is one of the best alternatives to PUBG. It is also studded with different character classes for play and a hightech map showing the classic sketches from the franchise. The best part is that it can be conveniently played on handheld devices as well and provides many levels and modes which could give you a satisfying experience.

Rules of Survival

Similar to PUBG, the player is dropped to an island with another 120 similar players. In order to win the game, the player has to defeat all the other rivals and remain till the end of the game. The controls of the game are easy to handle along with great graphics.

Vast Survival

A multiplayer game with high end visuals put this game in a different league altogether. As the name suggests, like all the games similar to PUBG, survival till the end of the game makes you the winner. Apart from the mobile devices, this is also available to be played on the personal computers.

Gods of Boom

One of the most downloaded and installed games in recent times, the game has vivid graphics and heart wrenching visuals. It is fairly easier than other similar games in the league due to the presence of the intuitive controls and pro play mode available in the game. Different battle modes and new themes take the player by surprise as she finishes one stage and reaches the other.

Bullet Strikes

If sniper games and shooting is something you are looking for then this is the game for you. The game offers an extensive collection of sniper guns with a host of upgrades and automatic features available. There are two modes in the game-PvP and PvE. The former allows you to fight other players from around the world and the latter helps you get to know the sniper tricks. Even slightest of the mistakes are enough to show you the door and start from the beginning again.

Fortnite

The battle royale in this game is utterly complex and the player needs to be multiple steps ahead of his enemies to be able to survive successfully in this game. Forming a reliable team that can come to your rescue at odd moments is the key to hold on to your ground for a longer time. Picking up all the options and accessories that are available to be picked on the move can also prove crucial in the longer term. With new modes adding their own intricacies, this is a game that just refuses to make you feel any sort of burden while you step ahead from one stage to another.

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

One of the best free games like PUBG, this game is also for those who have love for modern and extremely advanced weaponry and armour to defend themselves. The presence of the island where nothing can possibly be taken for granted by the players makes this game apt.

Knives Out

It is also a game where you try your best to survive against all odds. A map is provided to you which becomes your guide in the whole process. Contrary to the name, there are plenty of weapons provided in the arsenal of the game as you progress in the later stages of the game. What makes this game set itself apart from its many contemporaries is its varied locations and breathtaking views. Maybe that is the reason why the game is often on the top of the list of most downloaded games from the play store and users vouch for its graphics.