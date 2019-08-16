PUBG Mobile 4.2 update brings much-anticipated features, revamped Erangel map

Its latest version 4.2 update has the ability to turn the vehicles engines on and off.

The Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, has launched new features on the game’s test servers, which were awaited for quite some time. Weeks ago, game developer PUBG Corp. came out with its new season with an updated version of Erangel in one of its biggest patches ever.

However, this time the patch is not so drastic and is mostly focused on small quality-of-life improvements for this game.

Among the patches, one patch that is not quality-of-life-focused is the inclusion of thunderstorms to Erangel map. This map now shows overcast, where the weather will change during the course of the day and may shift from being cloudy, foggy, light rain, or a thunderstorm. The weather when changes will have different types of visuals and sounds that change on how much a player can see or hear.

Its latest version 4.2 update has the ability to turn the vehicles engines on and off. While it may not sound like much, engines might sometimes stay on and sometimes off. Since the game is an element of surprise, a car that continues running may be a dead giveaway to a player’s hiding spot. Similarly, a technique to leave a car running as bait for enemies is a consistent option in order to set traps.

The game maker has also made a couple of changes to the way the aiming reticle is seen against bright backgrounds. This means that when a player aims in sky, a grey mountain, or the snowfields of Vikendi, he/she would not lose track of where to aim anymore.

PUBG patch 4.2 is available on the game’s test server at the moment. However, whenever, it is done with testing, the patch will there to live servers. Meanwhile, the company announced it is working on revamping its Erangel 2.0 map, which will bring it closer to Erangel map of PUBG PC.