PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Play as Zombie in new Infection Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: The online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown Battleground’s has finally come up with a new update bringing along several different elements like a completely new mode, new character system, rewards, among others.

Notably, the addition of the Infection Mode, which lets players play as a zombie or a defender in a completely new map setting, changes the roles to assess the strategic talent of the players.

Moreover, a lot of bug fixes are on the way, along with a new Pirate main theme and restocked elements with the season 8 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update download

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update is available for download with 731MB in size on Android devices. The updated version of the game is also available for download on Apple platform too.

The most noteworthy change accompanying the update happens to be the Infection Mode, which has been defined as an asymmetric PvP mode in which players are classified into two sections – zombies and defenders.

PUBG Mobile – the infection mode

When players are a zombie in PUBG Mobile’s Infection Mode, their focus is to vanquish as many defenders as they can, however it is restricted through melee attacks.

If a player is a defender, they get a gun along with a machete in order to kill the undead, however the main goal is to stay alive.

As expected, Zombies revive even after being hacked, however defenders will change into zombies after they get killed. Winning is decided if zombies are victorious with all defenders infected.

It is to be noted that even if a one defender manages to survive, the zombie attack before time ends, the defenders will emerge victorious.

The map

The Infection Mode is based in a completely new map which is designed as an abandoned suburb at daybreak. The outlay includes several stairs and a few swim ring-shaped jump pads which aid players quickly jump on a rooftop in order to save themselves from the zombies.

Apart from that, players can also modify the layout of on-screen buttons while they play as a zombie, even if the number of controls is less than that of the regular layout.

New character system

The update has also introduced a new character system which, predictably, adds in a fresh character called Victor who has his own unique outfit and skills – the power to load up SMGs faster than the others. Victor is a free item and can be choosen from the Characters section which can be found under the Workshop tab.

Global Treasure Hunt challenge

The Global Treasure Hunt challenge is available for Royale Pass owners and is divided into four levels with a unique map for every one of them. It must be noted that there are seven stages in each section and two missions for every level. All of these can be done so that a final reward is unlocked.

Other new things rolled out in the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update includes a new Pirate main menu theme along with a redesigned mode selection interface. Players can now hunt hidden treasures such as gold, bronze and silver compasses which can be redeemed in order to win rewards to go with the whole theme. In addition, a different download button has been introduced on the lobby to make it easier to pause or resume a map download.