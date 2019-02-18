PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update release date confirmed: Zombie mode, improved Sanhok map, and more coming

PUBG Mobile is soon getting the 0.11.0 update

PUBG Mobile is set to get a slew of new features and improved gameplay as a part of the version 0.11.0 update that has now been confirmed by Tencent. The PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will start rolling out from February 19 and will reach all the users by February 28, as per the announcement. The announcement was made along with the new changelog within the PUBG Mobile app, which also says that the servers will be faltered for maintenance between 5:30 am and 1:30 pm IST on February 18. Post the update process, the players can get the version 0.11.0 from Google Play store and App Store starting February 19.

As a part of the version 0.11.0, PUBG Mobile will receive a bunch of new elements in the gameplay, including the anticipated zombie mode. Following the official tie-up between Tencent and Capcom’s hit franchise Resident Evil, the zombies would soon begin cropping up within the game for players. Here is the new changelog for the PUBG Mobile version 0.11.0:

Zombie mode: PUBG players will get access to a limited-period Survive Till Dawn mode that features zombies and characters from Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 easter eggs: The music and themes from the movie will be added to the game, which will be available for players

Sanhok enters Arcade mode: The arcade sessions can be played on the Sanhok map after the update

Night mode: The players will be able to choose the new Moonlight theme to enable the dark/ night mode as the new weather settings will be available

Improved player space: After the update, the players will get the feature to view and select the connections that they want using Synergy 400 or higher to allow them to accompany them within the player space

Shadows: The shadows will be available to be enabled under the Settings

Terrain display: The fix will be released as a part of the update

The PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update is already available in beta mode, which is accessible to the people who signed up for it. The stable version retains all the features available in the beta mode, plus adds the new improvements.

However, the PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions are unlikely to be added in the version 0.11.0, which is said to bring the BC (Bonus Challenge) to UC (Unknown Cash) conversion onboard. Moreover, the G63C shooter could also be skipped in the update.