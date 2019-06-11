PUBG Lite coming to India soon: Here’s why it’s important for Indian gamers

PUBG Lite coming to India soon: PUBG is a phenomenally popular in India for good and bad reasons. With the thriving user base, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, otherwise known as PUBG, has come under the scanner frequently. But this has not stopped the company from experimenting with new things to proliferate into the market and conquer uncharted territories even further. Apart from the smartphones, PUBG is abundantly played on PCs but with powerful processor and graphic capabilities. This is why PUBG Lite was introduced, a stripped down version for low-end computers and it is now coming to India.

PUBG Lite has announced on its Facebook page that the game will soon be available to download in India. It also announced a gamer’s connect event that will kick off in Kolkata. The announcing post did, however, not reveal the exact timelines of the launch. Since its debut, PUBG Lite has been released in major Asian countries including Thailand, besides Brazil. Considering the sale of low-specced PCs are higher in these countries, PUBG Lite makes for a better choice but with some trade-offs. The game will be free to play but the user will need to download the installer to continue with the installation of the game.

The minimum requirements for PUBG Lite are Windows 7 or higher (64-bit), Intel Core i3 processor clocked at 2.4GHz with at least 4GB of RAM and 4GB of space on disk. The minimum graphic card required is Intel HD Graphics 4000.

If you want more gameplay area so that you can spot most of the enemies, a PC is better than a mobile phone display size wise. That being said, PUBG requires high-end specifications to optimally run, leaving many users high and dry for the lack of those machines. PUBG Lite aims at bridging that gap with toned down settings so that even the PCs with less efficient specifications can run it smoothly.