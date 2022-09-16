PUBG, FIFA, Roblox, 25 other popular games infected by data-stealing malware, alleges report

Cybercriminals have started to target gamers to hack their card details and get access to their gaming accounts to steal expensive skins and in-game cash, according to several reports. Most popular games like Roblox, PUBG, FIFA, Minecraft, etc have been attacked by one of the most common and dangerous Trojans called RedLiner, as per a report.

A total of 28 games including some popular titles like PUBG, FIFA, Minecraft, Roblox, etc and many others have reportedly been attacked by RedLiner – a common and dangerous malware. Most attacks were conducted between July 2021 and June 2022 affecting more than 3,84,000 players using approximately 92,000 malicious files, as per a report by Kaspersky.

RedLiner was first discovered in March 2020 and is currently one of the most common and dangerous Trojans – which is primarily used to steal passwords and login credentials from the browsers, FTP clients and desktop messengers, as claimed by researchers at Kapersky. It is reportedly listed on underground hacker forums for just a few hundred dollars which is relatively a cheaper price tag for malware.

Kaspersky’s senior security researcher, Anton V. Ivanov explains that the cybercriminals are creating more and more new schemes as well as tools to attack players and steal their credit card data and even game accounts, which can contain expensive skins that can be sold later on.

This malware generally steals some personal details including – the username, passwords, cookies, bank card details and autofill data from Chromium and Gecko-based browsers, data from cryptowallets, instant messengers and FTP/SSH/VPN clients, etc.

This Trojan can download and run third-party programs, execute commands in the Command Prompt (cmd.exe) and also can open links in the default browser, the report said. The virus spreads through phishing emails, as well as third party loaders.

It is said that RedLiner is such a type of malware that can track any data entered on the keyboard and is also capable of taking screenshots, as per research.