PUBG brings exclusive Livik map to mobile; here’s everything that’s new and how to get it now

Livik is part of the Standard mode but in the title, PUBG Mobile has said that the latest update with the Livik map is a beta version and is not the final product.
PUBG Mobile has got its latest map called Livik which is exclusive to the game’s mobile version. While still in beta, Livik brings a new arena for players to fight in, as the company described in its Reddit article. Compared to standard Erangel matches it comes with small 15-minute matches that are relatively more packed with action. The new map is part of the 0.19.0 update of the PUBG Mobile on Google Play store and the App Store. The developers have been teasing the map for quite some time now and it has finally started to reach some players.
The Livik map is the first new PUBG Mobile map since all the previous four maps first came to the game’s PC and console versions. The new map brings together elements from the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok, along with some new areas, a few weapons, and a new vehicle. It is also the smallest map with a 2 km x 2 km area with more spawning weapons to give a fast-paced, action-packed experience.
- BSNL now offering Rs 499 broadband plan with 100GB data, unlimited free calls; here are all the details
- Airtel launches Rs 289 prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and more; check details
- Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 (2020) launched in India with stunning edge-to-edge design and Ice Lake processors
The Livik map will have matches with two exclusive weapons namely the P90 SMG and the Mk 12 marksman rifle in about 15 minutes. There’s also a new truck-Livik-exclusive Monster Truck. This is one of the Classic maps like Miramar and Erangel. The developers have confirmed that this new map is still in beta and will be modified over time and enhanced.
Livik is part of the Standard mode but in the title, PUBG Mobile has said that the latest update with the Livik map is a beta version and is not the final product. PUBG Mobile’s 0.19.0 update is live on the Google Play store and is 0.93 GB in size, while the game is available on the App Store at about 2.4 GB, with the latest update.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.