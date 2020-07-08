PUBG brings exclusive Livik map to mobile; here’s everything that’s new and how to get it now

The new map brings together elements from the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok, along with some new areas, a few weapons, and a new vehicle.

PUBG Mobile has got its latest map called Livik which is exclusive to the game’s mobile version. While still in beta, Livik brings a new arena for players to fight in, as the company described in its Reddit article. Compared to standard Erangel matches it comes with small 15-minute matches that are relatively more packed with action. The new map is part of the 0.19.0 update of the PUBG Mobile on Google Play store and the App Store. The developers have been teasing the map for quite some time now and it has finally started to reach some players.

The Livik map is the first new PUBG Mobile map since all the previous four maps first came to the game’s PC and console versions. The new map brings together elements from the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok, along with some new areas, a few weapons, and a new vehicle. It is also the smallest map with a 2 km x 2 km area with more spawning weapons to give a fast-paced, action-packed experience.

The Livik map will have matches with two exclusive weapons namely the P90 SMG and the Mk 12 marksman rifle in about 15 minutes. There’s also a new truck-Livik-exclusive Monster Truck. This is one of the Classic maps like Miramar and Erangel. The developers have confirmed that this new map is still in beta and will be modified over time and enhanced.

Livik is part of the Standard mode but in the title, PUBG Mobile has said that the latest update with the Livik map is a beta version and is not the final product. PUBG Mobile’s 0.19.0 update is live on the Google Play store and is 0.93 GB in size, while the game is available on the App Store at about 2.4 GB, with the latest update.