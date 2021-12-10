PUBG: Battlegrounds will be free-to-play from January 12, Krafton announces

But then, this leaves the question of what would happen to players who have already purchased and played PUBG: Battlegrounds before its F2P transition. (Image: PUBG)

PUBG: Battlegrounds: Exciting announcement for PUBG fans! Popular game PUBG: Battlegrounds, the original version of the game, is set to transition to a Free-to-Play or F2P model on January 12, 2022. While the game was already available for free on mobile devices (before it was banned in India), this transition will occur for the PC and console versions of the game. The announcement was made by developer Krafton Inc on Friday.

The transition would also lead to the introduction of Battlegrounds Plus, which would be an optional premium account update. With this update, players would get access to a lot of new and exclusive features in the game. Players can choose to not purchase this update, and they would still be able to access most of the basic features of the game.

PUBG F2P version: Battlegrounds Plus price and benefits

According to the developer, players who wish to unlock all the features would need to pay a one-time fee of US$12.99. By paying this amount, the players would be able to unlock features like ranked mode, bonus 1,300 G-Coin, Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost, Career – Medal tab, custom match functionality as well as in-game items like Captain’s Camo set.

But then, this leaves the question of what would happen to players who have already purchased and played PUBG: Battlegrounds before its F2P transition. Well, Krafton has announced that such players would get a PUBG – Special Commemorative Pack. This pack would include automatic updation of such players to Battlegrounds Plus, along with Battle-Hardened costume skin set, Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate as well as the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan.

Over the next few weeks, players would be able to visit the pre-registration site of PUBG and participate in numerous celebratory activities apart from pre-registering for the F2P version of the game.