pTron Tangent Jade wireless gaming neckband: Pumps out powerful sound with deep bass

Tangent Jade is an ultra-lightweight wireless neckband for extended gaming sessions

It’s the wireless age and frankly, you don’t really need a cable to enjoy quality game audio and voice chat on your mobile device or laptop. Wireless audio accessories such as headphones, neckbands, in-ear earphones and earbuds have become the most desired form factor for on-the-go listening or playing a thrilling mobile game. At a time when consumers are connecting and communicating with these wireless wonders for work, play or entertainment, sound quality remains the preferred parameter when it comes to choosing their new wireless accessory, followed by the demand for longer battery life.

Homegrown Hyderabad-based electronics firm pTron, that has built a strong reputation in the marketplace for its affordable audio accessories products, has debuted a new wireless gaming neckband called pTron Tangent Jade, at a modest price of Rs 999 on Amazon India. These earphones have plenty of features to wow gamers—an industry-leading 30ms low latency, allowing you to keep the game running with an exciting audio experience, 25-hour battery life, IPX4 water resistance and USB Type-C charging.

Featuring a high-quality dual colour finish with a metallic blue tint, the overall design of Tangent Jade oozes true gaming vibes. Weighing just 35g, the extremely lightweight dual-tone Metal+ ABS body features a 45-degree tilted earphone design that sits perfectly in the ears to provide lossless audio. The magnetic locking earbuds include environmental noise cancellation that offers pure audio output during calls. The technologically advanced pTron Tangent Jade supports smart voice assistant support and comes with dual-pairing function that allows you to use it easily with multiple devices.

The Tangent Jade gaming neckband is loaded with pTron’s proprietary AptSense technology that delivers natural, realistic sound while also providing accurate positional information in games. It is comfortable to wear for long hours, has good sound quality and is intended for both casual and serious gamers. It features an advanced Bluetooth v5.2 connection with 10m range. In real-time usage, this neckband achieves a faster and more stable connection with lower loss of sound at long distances to provide a stutter-free audio experience to consumers.

Estimated street price: Rs 999