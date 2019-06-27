Ptron Musicbot: Big on music, light on pocket

Only 3cm in thickness, slim and portable and with a long playtime of upto 8 hours, the Musicbot speaker is perfect to use in a room or while travelling.

By Anagh Bhaskar

Looking for a pocket friendly Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket? Your search ends here as mobile accessories brand PTron has introduced its Musicbot Mini Bluetooth speaker and guess what? It costs just Rs 699. Company officials inform that the product has been curated taking into account the growing demand for a stylish, compact and portable Bluetooth speaker by the youth who loves having a music-playing companion. Not only is it big on music, but also light on the pocket!

Only 3cm in thickness, slim and portable and with a long playtime of upto 8 hours, the Musicbot speaker is perfect to use in a room or while travelling. The speaker is made up of Aluminum alloy shell, so there is little scope for rusting. Fairly durable, it has top quality on top and a rubber bottom for anti-slip functionality. Without doubt, the Musicbot will remind you of the Amazon Echo Dot when it comes to the form factor, however it has solid build quality for this price segment.

The PTron Musicbot has in-built mic support for hands-free calls, its 3W speaker delivers fairly decent 3D surround sound for its size. The speaker has a 500 mAh battery and supports Bluetooth v4.2. The wireless speaker supports Bluetooth connection, Aux wired connection through Micro USB cable and supports TF card upto 32GB.

Switched on, the Musicbot sounds quite decent in the mids and lows but if you maximise the volume, you will get fairly indecipherable audio output, but that is a given at this price point. Treble is sharp and the bass is low but thumping. Calling and microphone works pretty good and the 3W output is great for this size. The device comes bundled with a 2-in-1 USB/aux input which is a handy feature.

Overall a quality device for this price point. It is very handy owing to its form factor and delivers decent audio output.