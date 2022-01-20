pTron Force X11 smartwatch: Style and substance on your wrist

pTron Force X11 looks trendy and comes with plenty of health and fitness tracking features

SMARTWATCHES are all the rage right now. They don’t just tell the time, you can sync these modern-day wrist-wear with your phone and they are like your fitness coach and travel buddy on your wrist. A new smartwatch pTron Force X11 is one such worthy creation. Lightweight and ergonomically made, Force X11 features a 1.7-inch large HD full-touch colour display offering crisp graphics and amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in a premium alloy metal casing.

Force X11 is available on Amazon India at a special launch price of Rs 2,799 and comes with one year warranty. It is rated IP68 for water resistance. It is available in two stylish colours that fit seamlessly into your life: Onyx Black and Suede Pink.

Equipped with advanced health and wellness sensors, Force X11 efficiently and continuously tracks heart rate and other vital body functions like blood oxygen. From monitoring their heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their wellness goals on this smart device.

Moving further, Force X11 features seven active sports modes to ensure overall physical and mental well-being in the Covid era. The watch offers a range of smart features to help you manage your day and quickly get the information you need most such as hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS and social media alerts with wireless calling via the Bluetooth v5.0 chipset and the built-in microphone to keep you connected without having to hit pause on anything that you do.

With just three house of charging time for an extended battery life of 7 days, Force X11 will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night.

The watch is compatible with DaFit App for both Android and iOS for an improved user experience. It allows access to a wide range of health data, set reminders, and customised watch faces.

Key takeaway: Stay connected with this smart and stylish watch that’s quite easy on the pocket too.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799