PTron Boom 3 review: Tuned for good music

PTron Boom 3 review

IF YOU ARE in the market for a pair of earphones, should you go for Bluetooth? Talk to some of the geeks and quite a few are not the biggest fans of wireless earphones. Their rationale: Wired ones perform better, there is no breakdown in connectivity, etc. More important, I reckon that a good pair of earphones (wired or wireless) will last you for years if you take care of them properly. I have been using PTron Boom 3 wired earphones for the past few days and the sound quality is pretty decent. Used with respect, they can be used for a fairly good time period.

PTron Boom 3 earphones dual drivers enhance your music with high-fidelity audio for good sound, achieving the kind of audio clarity that mono-driver headphones simply cannot provide. You can listen to your music for longer with a comfortable, secure fit that won’t fall off; experiencing an in-ear soft silicone ear cap design that adjusts to your ear for maximum comfort. These high bass earphones with a microphone come with gold-plated audio jack and 1.2m tangle-free cable, covered by strong material of TPE which provides the slim and soft-touch feeling.

Connect it to your mobile device and you can enjoy an evenly balanced sound that will boost your tunes while keeping them clear. You can benefit from the extended bass response and saturated mid-range settings for crisp, yet powerful audio. The earphones come with built-in smart in-line controller and high-quality microphone so you can freely operate remote controls for music play/ pause, next track/ previous track, phone calls answering/ rejecting/ hanging up.

The PTron Boom 3 in-ear headphones are compatible with all 3.5mm audio jack smartphones, tablets, MP3/MP4 Players, laptop/desktop computers, and other audio devices. The biggest difference in sound quality, on both wired and wireless headphones, depends on the brand and the quality. Take my word, the PTron Boom 3 is a pretty decent earphone with good sound quality.