PTRON BASSBUDS VISTA: Big sound in a small and lightweight package

March 8, 2021 12:30 AM

Bassbuds Vista are a decent pair of TWS earbuds with good audio quality and deep bass

Overall, the Bassbuds Vista are a decent pair of in-ear true wireless stereo earbuds with good audio quality and deep bass.

PTRON is another rapidly growing digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand that has been debuting some interesting gadgets at aggressive price points without compromising on quality and features. Its latest offering is the new TWS earbuds Bassbuds Vista with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Priced at Rs 1,299, these TWS earbuds offer easy access to multi-function button controls for overall seamless music and call user experience. The product has an enhanced ceramic microphone for clear and good call quality. Beyond all, the brand is offering a convenient induction technology wireless charging enabled case with 5W Qi wireless charger. This is the first budget segment TWS offering 5W Qi wireless charger.

The pTron Bassbuds Vista are compact and comfortable IPX4-rated earbuds for all-weather use. These are available in four classy colours—White, Grey, Blue and Black. They comprise rounded snug-fit ear tips for ambient noise reduction with Dual and Mono modes. Inside, the device has an incredibly fast, anti-jamming and stable BT5.1 chipset. Its 10mm speakers ensure pretty impressive sound and powerful bass.

In terms of actual usage, there is more power for extra performance; the Bassbuds Vista offer 12 hours combined playtime (four hours playback with earbuds, plus eight hours with charging case). There is 40mAh Li-Polymer battery in each bud and the unit requires just one hour of charging. There is a compact and portable 400mAh Li-Polymer charging Case (38g; Micro USB cable and charging pad are provided in the package. The device provides one-step out-of-the-box pairing and smart button control – answer calls, hang up, play/pause music, switch songs with Voice Assistant (Google/Siri).

Overall, the Bassbuds Vista are a decent pair of in-ear true wireless stereo earbuds with good audio quality and deep bass. pTron has managed to pack an incredible level of bass and deep sound in a small and lightweight package that’s comfortable to wear for several hours.

KEY FEATURES
Wearing type: Stereo Hi-Fi in-ear truly wireless earbuds
Speaker: 10mm dynamic speakers with high bass
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1
Bluetooth range: 10 meters (Open space)
Total playtime: 12 hours (earbuds four hours, eight hours on charging case)
Estimated street price: Rs 1,299

