pTron Bassbuds Tango: Wireless earbuds with great sound, long battery life

Bassbuds Tango does a great job at removing unwanted sound too

The Indian consumer is extremely value conscious and makes very considered purchasing decisions, even in the realm of gadgets. Taking a cue, homegrown Hyderabad-based electronics firm pTron has built a strong reputation in the marketplace as the provider of affordable audio accessories products. Take, for instance, the company’s new ENC series wireless earbuds pTron Bassbuds Tango. With remote work and entertainment as the new norm, pTron sought to develop a next-level earbud that would deliver superior voice quality with an additional feature to take care of GenZ’s entertainment needs. The new device, Bassbuds Tango, aims to make work and entertainment seamless by redefining phone calls and movie-watching experience.

The all-new pTron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds are available in two colour variants on Amazon India—Active Black and Stone White for a price of Rs 1,299 and come with one-year warranty. Equipped with innovative and industry-leading DSP ENC technology, Bassbuds Tango efficiently filters out ambient noises from the background to offer great sound and clearer phone calls. The dedicated Movie-mode feature ensures zero lag between audio and visuals for a long movie and binge-watch session.

The Bassbuds Tango boasts the latest BT5.1 connection with one-step pairing for fast and seamless connectivity and zero falters. With a 32-bit DSP processor FPU, built-in AAC codec for Hi-Fi audio, and acoustic echo cancellation, the Bassbuds Tango packs a punch with its 13mm BASS boosted drivers. Offering a robust true-wireless experience, the earbuds also feature intuitive smart touch control that allows easy toggling between music and dedicated movie mode, control music/calls. You can also activate the smartphone’s voice assistant with just a few easy taps.

Packed in a chic, minimalistic matt-finish body, the earbuds are IPX4 certified for sweat and water and come in a comfortable-to-carry 400mAh charging case offering 20 hours of total playback. The charging case also features a convenient Type C port that offers three hours of playback on the earbuds with just 10 minutes of charging.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,299