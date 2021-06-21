pTron Bassbuds Sports earbuds: Good sounding, tough and quite affordable

Available at a special launch price of Rs 999 on Amazon India, these can withstand rigorous activities and are essentially made for bikers and runners.

Nowadays, working out without wires is preferred by most fitness enthusiasts for the simple reason that they are not confined to one place. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) audio products—neckbands, headphones and earbuds—are increasingly becoming popular among the health-conscious lot. Towards this, homegrown digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand pTron has debuted its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bassbuds Sports earbuds. Available at a special launch price of Rs 999 on Amazon India, these can withstand rigorous activities and are essentially made for bikers and runners.

With a secure dual lock function (in-ear fit with over the ear hook), the Bassbuds Sports buds cater specially to athletes looking to push themselves to the best of their limit without worrying about the buds falling out. The removable stability ear-hooks ensure secure fit all-day-long for daily commutes to more active pursuits. The highlight of the buds is its 32+ hours of playback with a very good bass delivery and crystal vocal clarity. From Death Metal to Bollywood hits, Bassbuds Sports is ideal for all workout jams. Midrange frequencies receive the most emphasis, making vocals stand out.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities and USB C Fast charge, Bassbuds Sports offers fast connectivity and quick powering up round the clock. I reckon these are one of the most attractively designed workout earbuds on the market right now. It is built on strong features including quick connection to your device’s voice assistant, must-have audio controls such as call, track and volume control, dual mics, solo bud use and more.

pTron Bassbuds Sports is available in three colours – Inspiring Yellow, Blooming Blue and the Classic Black. By far one of the most comfortable workout earbuds, the Bassbuds Sports can withstand just about any workout you put them through.

SPECIFICATIONS

32 hours playback (8 hours with earbuds)

Dual lock; over the ear hook

USB C Fast Charge with BTS 5.1

All-weather proof IPX4 protected

Smart controls with HD Call & Voice Assistant

Estimated street price: Rs 999