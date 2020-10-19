pTron Bassbuds Plus: Keep the music playing

The Mono and Stereo modes support working with either one earbud or both together. Plus, the built-in microphones in both earbuds support voice assistant and phone calls.

Cut the cord, say goodbye to annoying wires and enjoy unhindered movement anytime, anywhere—this, in nutshell, is the promise that new-age True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are making to customers. While there are numerous options available in the market, pTron’s Bassbuds Plus earbuds are fairly new in the market and can be a worthy pick.

It’s very important to check the overall sound quality and wearing comfort when you go for a new pair of earbuds and trust me, the Bassbuds Plus do not disappoint one bit. This pTron device delivers clear sound for both music and phone calls, thanks to the 8mm dynamic speakers. The premium sound is made possible by its dynamic high-end copper drivers. The Bassbuds Plus comes in a compact and ergonomic design with three colour options. A fast and stable connection with your mobile phone is enabled by BT5.0+A2DP technology.

The ergonomically designed compact case keeps the earbuds always charged up and ready to pair as soon as you open the case. You get four hours playtime per charge from the earbuds and additional eight hours from the charging case to keep you going. The Mono and Stereo modes support working with either one earbud or both together. Plus, the built-in microphones in both earbuds support voice assistant and phone calls.

The best part I liked about this pair of earbuds is the one-step insta pairing. Just sync with your device and you are good to go. In addition, the passive noise cancellation feature ensures that unnecessary distractions are kept at bay.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,299