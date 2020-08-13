pTron Bassbuds: Light-weight, a good mix of style and sound quality – ideal for sporty type

These buds have an ergonomic and lightweight (4g) design.

Another week, yet another True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds to hit the market. This time around, we are looking at Bassbuds Urban from the Hyderabad-based mobile accessories maker pTron. Designed for style conscious urban youth, Bassbuds Urban is the perfect choice for those working from home. Priced at Rs 1,299, these are one of the most cost-friendly options to date. The buds come in three colours—Garnet Black, Rose Gold and Moonstone White.

As all earbuds these days should, Bassbuds Urban features Bluetooth 5.0 with A2DP technology for stereo sound. The advanced Bluetooth technology ensures a steady wireless connection without a call and music dropouts; the earbuds have 10 metres of open wireless range. The universal touch control on the earbuds allows to perform multiple tasks on-the-go such as controlling music, taking phone calls, etc. The pair also supports Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa for a truly hands-free experience. The Bassbuds Urban also supports low-latency streaming so that you can enjoy jitter-free video and movies.

These buds have an ergonomic and lightweight (4g) design. They don’t just feature a turned-in tip to hold itself in the ear. Rather, in a new trend, they come with a dual flange ear-tip that provides for a customised secure sealed in-ear fit and better noise isolation from ambient sound. The smart touch controls allow for seamless calls, music and volume control.

PTron Bassbuds Urban earbuds come with a compact 400mAh charging case. You can recharge the earbuds two to three times to enjoy music all-day-long. You can enjoy music playtime up to 5 hours and talk time for about 4 hours on a single full charge, there’s super quick charge time of only 1.5 hours and 500 hours of standby time. Other features include 6mm dynamic drivers, built-in stereo mic for calls, 50mAh Li-Polymer battery in each earbud, 400mAh Li-Polymer charging case, among others.

My recommendation: They’re a great pick for students and home-bound people, especially at this price point.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,299