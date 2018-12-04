Proud moment! This app developed by Indians wins iPad App of Year title

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 1:18 PM

Froggipedia is an interactive learning Apple Augmented Reality (AR) app that helps explore and discover the unique life cycle and intricate anatomical details of a frog.

Froggipedia app from Mumbai-based e-learning company Designmate has become the iPad App of the Year, Apple announced on Tuesday.

“This year, Battle Royale-style games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile dominated global gaming culture with exciting, last-player-standing action.

“Innovative apps like Fabulous, Shine, 10% Happier and Headspace expanded the practice of wellness around the world to make self-care more accessible than ever before,” Apple said in a statement.

iPhone app of the year is “Procreate Pocket” while iPhone game of the year is “Donut County”.

“Drake owns the ‘Artist of the Year’ category while Kacey Musgraves scores ‘Album of the Year’ for her dynamic Golden Hour,” said Apple.

The collaboration between Cardi B, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny made “I Like It” an easy choice for “Song of the Year”.

The “Breakout Artist” of the year was Juice WRLD while “Album of the Year” went to Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves.

Movies “Black Panther,” “Annihilation” and “Crazy Rich Asians” were the top picks of the year on Apple TV and iTunes.

