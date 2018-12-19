Proud moment for Indians! Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai are top CEOs in the US – Check rating details

Source:Twitter

It has been a long time since seeing an Indian name at the top job in Silicon Valley surprises us. The valley has always been the way to the American Dream and Indians find their way to that dream through that. Besides top CEOs such as Nadella and Pichai, many Indian-origin leaders have made it to the top – Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Harman International – Dinesh Paliwal, MasterCard’s Ajay Banga are some of them. And now, these Indians at the top job are the favourites of their employees too.

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella was at the top of the list of best CEOs of 2018 by companies-rating platform Comparably, while The Home Depot’s CEO Craig Menear took the second spot. Google’s Chief Executive Officer CEO Sundar Pichai stood at the third place but second among 29 tech firms ranked by the employee ratings.

Nadella became Microsoft’s CEO in 2014 while the following year saw Pichai taking the reins of Google.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos stood at the sixth spot on the list.

The champions of annual Best CEOs awards by Comparably won the highest ratings by their employees; the ratings were on their CEOs were submitted anonymously to Comparably.com.

The ratings were compiled through responses from employees anonymously at some of the country’s largest companies in the USA with 500 or more employees. The website then assembled data from around 10 million rating across 50,000 US firms, wrote USA Today.

The approval ratings come at a time when the year 2018 has seen many upheavals, especially in tech firms such as Tesla and Facebook and Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella managed to surpass them all.

Space/Tesla CEO Elon Musk managed to make it to the top 20 by taking the 14th spot on the list of best CEOs of 2018 among 29 tech CEOs and 19th in overall across industries on Comparably’s list of 50 across all industries. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook was at the 22nd spot.

Musk’s ratings surprised many as seeing the troublesome year he had. He admitted to The New York Times and said that the year 2018 has been “excruciating for him”.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stood at 12th position, Dell CEO Michael Dell as 25th, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was at 27th and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki at 37th position.