Productivity Apps: Apps that make your work easier

These are pandemic times and working professionals are spending more time at home. But in today’s hyper-connected digital world, we are all looking for smart and efficient solutions—apps or devices—to improve work productivity and efficiency. If productivity apps (available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store) help you get more done from the comfort of your mobile device, even better. Such offerings can be personal productivity apps, business and office apps, and collaboration apps. With the right productivity apps and services at your fingertips, you can improve your workflows and your life. We take a look at some of these innovative offerings that make your work and personal tasks easier to complete.

Tasks: To-Do Lists & Reminders

Tasks don’t always have binary states, they’re not necessarily just ‘To-do’ or ‘Done’, maybe you’re working on it right now or it’s a pending review. Modern task managers are just digital to-do lists, but your modern life is not so binary. That’s where Tasks can give your productivity a boost—with this simple-to-use app on your device, plan, organise and collaborate your personal and professional projects with ease. You can import tasks from your notes or reminders with a one tap set-up.

Key features:

Organise tasks into projects

Add tags to your tasks

Create a project and have your own custom processes such as “Todo”, “In Progress”, “Check”, “Done”

Add images, notes and more to your tasks for more detailed information

Share your projects, collaborate in real-time with others.

iCloud sync support

Import your existing reminders, or your your checklists from notes.

Pomodoro

It is a science-based app that will motivate you to get things done. Pomodoro Focus Timer is based on the Pomodoro Technique incorporating a To-Do List with minimal and clean user interface to avoid any kind of distractions. The app manifests an intelligible and composed experience for its users. It aims to help you work and study with minimal distraction and maximum productivity. It offers Siri Shortcuts, Customisation Alerts, and will soon allow your tasks and settings to sync real-time with other Apple devices.

Floret

Floret is an elegant and minimal journal and planner app. The app allows users to add events, tasks, habits, and track their life journey with daily mood and gratitude check-ins and view it in an eye-pleasing interface. It comes in a minimal, elegant and aesthetically pleasing design, no sign-in is required and you can easily sync with the iCloud. It comes with easy search and filter, plus motivational quotes you to inspire you from time to time.

Key features:

Add events, habits and tasks / to-do lists

Set alerts and reminders for tasks, events and habits

Daily mood and gratitude check-ins

Record your day with a personal diary

Attach photos to keep memories of your life journey

Sync with other calendars

Mamma Miya: A Mom Planner

Think of Mamma-Miya as a sanctuary for moms, by moms. It is designed to help you declutter your mind, stay organised and make room for what matters, to you. It helps busy moms thrive, rather than just survive. By encouraging you to brain dump all the things that you need to do, want to do and wish to do and then, integrating these back into the unique reality of your day, Mamma-Miya constantly prioritises your well-being. All this is done in a beautiful, non-judgemental, soothing interface.

SignEasy

An innovative creation to simplify your business workflows with e-singatures, SignEasy is the fastest way to sign documents or getting documents signed from your iPhone and iPad. Trusted by over 6 million users, it was featured by Apple among the “Best Business Apps”, and is the only e-signature app to feature in Apple’s global commercials. This app promises an easy to use and fast signing experience. Signing documents is a breeze from your phone and computer— whether at your desk (in office or home) or on the beach. To make signing documents safe and easy for consumers, Signeasy promoted a special free plan for consumers to safely electronically sign documents. SignEasy has been a part of Apple accelerator labs and has apps across Apple’s platforms.

(Note: Tasks, Floret, Pomodoro and Mamma Miya are exclusive to iOS)