Proactively removing content for violations: Meta Platforms

This was part of the company’s effort to ensure safety online for all users especially women, who faced a disproportionate amount of abuse online, the company said at a media interaction on Wednesday.

Meta Platforms proactively removed 19.3 million content pieces from Facebook and 2.4 million content pieces from Instagram. This was content that violated community standards, Madhu Singh Sirohi, head of policy programs and outreach at Facebook India, said. This was part of the company’s effort to ensure safety online for all users especially women, who faced a disproportionate amount of abuse online, the company said at a media interaction on Wednesday.

With women being the target of may of the attacks, criminal behaviour and revenge porn, a women’s safety initiative StopNCII.org was launched in December 2021. StopNCII deals with uploading of non-consensual intimate images. This is the first-of-its-kind platform built on Meta’s NCII pilot to counter the ever-growing issue of non-consensual intimate images. This is an emergency programme that allows victims to hash their intimate so that they cannot be proliferated on Meta’s platforms, Sirohi said. The hash tag technology is used so that the image does not ever get used again on their platforms. This is being handled by the UK Revenge Porn helpline.

Sirohi said the company took the complaints seriously and addressed them but sometimes these things took time and it was mostly on account of inadequate information or some other constraints. They plan to carrying out a campaign to encourage reporting whenever there was a violation, she said.

The company had invested $5 billion on safety and security in 2021 with 40,000 people working on safety and security and 15,000 employees doing content reviews from 20 global sites in 70 languages, including 20 Indian languages, Sirohi said. Objectionable content includes bullying, harassment, hate speech, sexual exploitation, non-consensual intimate images and sextortion.

The company highlighted initiatives to keep women safe in India. It will include a new Women’s Safety Hub and a campaign called ‘Safe Stree’ on Instagram in regional languages. It was launched in Marathi along with 11 other Indian languages.