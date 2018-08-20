Prize money of more than Rs 2 cr! NITI Aayog’s global mobility hackathon receives strong interest

According to the statement, millenials have dominated the registrations received so far, with most interest seen from age group 18–25. (IE)

NITI Aayog’s global mobility hackathon, with total prize money of more than Rs 2 crore, has so far received more than 7,500 registrations for 10 themes, an official statement today said. MoveHack was launched on August 1 and it aims to bring about innovative, dynamic and scalable solutions to problems pertaining to mobility and transportation. “Globally, more than 7,500 individuals and more than 3,000 teams have registered for the hackathon across the 10 themes of ‘Just Code It’ and ‘Just Solve It,” the statement said.

The hackathon has a two-pronged campaign approach: ‘Just Code It’ which is aimed at solutions through innovations in technology/product/software and data analysis, and ‘Just Solve It’ which aims at innovative business ideas or sustainable solutions to transform mobility infrastructure through technology.

According to the statement, millenials have dominated the registrations received so far, with most interest seen from age group 18–25. “Among the global participants, USA, UK, Israel and Singapore have been leading the registration charts,” the statement said.

It further said that mentors and jury for the hackathon include Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, Founder & CEO, MakeMyTrip.com Deep Kalra, former CFO and Board Member at Infosys Mohandas Pai and Country Head, Intel India Nivruti Rai. The winners will be announced during the Move Summit 2018 being organised here by NITI Aayog on September 7-8.