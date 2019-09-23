Privacy noose: Google Maps Incognito Mode now available to beta testers

In what may bolster Google’s reputation as a privacy-focussed company, the testing for Google Maps incognito mode in now reportedly underway. The Google Maps version 10.26 for Android will bring a horde of features, including the incognito mode that the company announced at the Google I/O this year. Much like in the Chrome browser, the incognito mode in Google Maps will give users an option to freely access the app without sharing any navigation data with Google.

Folks at DroidLife spotted the incognito mode in a teardown of the upcoming version of Google Maps. The report cites an email that Google sent to the preview groups for Google Maps, stating that users can switch to the incognito mode in case they don’t want the navigation data to be saved to the Google account. In a GIF image attached with the report, the incognito mode can be seen sitting below the account selection, which can be accessed by tapping on the profile picture in the top-right corner of the search bar.

It was also discovered that Google is adding ‘Eyes Free’ walking navigation to Google Maps, which essentially would minimise how frequently a user looks at the phone screen while following navigation. As per the report, the feature would better the voice navigation so that the frequent interaction with the phone screen can be reduced.

The beta testers for Google Maps are now allegedly able to see and access the bunch of features before it is rolled out for all the users. The features are being tested on Android for now and they are expected to reach the iOS platform subsequently.

Google detailed its plans to offer more granular controls to the users of its apps by providing them with an incognito mode, which has so far been available in internet browsers. Google added the incognito mode to YouTube last year.