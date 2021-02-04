Print screen: Printing for the digital age

The printers also come with an On System guide to clean the Paper Feed Rollers that helps to reduce the service calls and increase better customer experience.

The pandemic has transformed the way we operate, by bringing in a significant shift in the usage pattern of technology and devices. “With the entire world grappling to adapt to a hybrid working environment, we have witnessed a sudden rise in the demand of multi functional ink-tank printers,” said Kazutada Kobayashi, president & CEO, Canon India. “This has further led to the Consumer System Products division becoming one of the highest contributing businesses for us in India.”

Recently, Canon introduced its seven new PIXMA G series ink tank printers – PIXMA G3060, PIXMA G3021, PIXMA G3020, PIXMA G2060, PIXMA G2021, PIXMA G2020, and PIXMA G1020 – to boost productivity for home and small businesses. Built to stand out with high ink volumes and low cost printing, the new PIXMA G Series printers include the drip-free, hands-free ink refilling mechanism, and a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge designed to ensure minimum downtime and maximum productivity for homes and businesses.The printers feature an ‘economy’ mode that helps consumers print upto 7700 colour pages or 7600 black pages on economy mode. The printers also come with an On System guide to clean the Paper Feed Rollers that helps to reduce the service calls and increase better customer experience.

According to C Sukumaran, director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products, Canon India, the pandemic has laid the foundation for an entirely new normal, making work from home and study from home an imperative across households and SMBs. With the new normal, the need to have an infrastructure to support this hybrid working environment has propelled the demand for printers for usage at home as well home-office setups. “Our new printers are an amalgamation of next level modern technology and cost-efficiency that will adequately serve the end customers,” he said.

The printers are suitable for general use or photo printing, with the dedicated use of pigment black ink ur for crisp and sharp text in text documents and line drawings, and automatic switching to only dye-ink colour channels when there is a need to produce full-borderless glossy photos up to A4 sizes.

The new printers are priced at attractive price points; while the PIXMA G1020 comes for Rs 11,048 thePIXMA G3060 carries a price tag of Rs 17,403 (inclusive of all taxes). All the printers are to be available across leading e-commerce platforms and authorised retailers starting February 15, 2020.