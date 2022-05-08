Prince of Persia remake no longer made in India as Ubisoft looks at Montréal to deliver the best game experience

Ubisoft has announced moving the development of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake to its Montréal, Canada studio after months without any update and inordinate delays. Ubisoft is not looking to release the game in the 2023 fiscal year. The game has been in the works at Ubisoft’s Mumbai and Pune studios since 2020.

“The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montréal, the very birth place of the epic Sands of Time trilogy,” Ubisoft said in its initial announcement on Twitter.

“This decision is an important step and the team, building on the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready.”

Outside assisting with games such as Steep and Just Dance, The Sands of Time remake was the first major title Ubisoft Mumbai and Pune studios had led development on. Ubisoft didn’t reveal what prompted it to swap studios.

In a statement to The Verge, Ubisoft spokesperson Antoine Leduc-Labelle said the company was proud of the work done by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, adding that Ubisoft Montreal would benefit from their learnings with the new team continuing the work to deliver a great remake.

The Sands of Time remake is supposed to be a remastering of the game built off Ubisoft’s AnvilNext engine. It was initially scheduled to release in January 2021 on Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 4, and PC. There is also no word on optimisation for the Series Xbox X/S or PlayStation 5.

Issues related to the pandemic forced Ubisoft to push The Sands of Time release by a couple of months before it decided to delay the release indefinitely.