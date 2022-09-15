Prepaid plans from Airtel, VI, Jio and others with 1-month validity: TRAI

Buying a recharge plan with 28 days validity or less is like paying for pizza with less or no cheese. A 30 days validity plan sounds like a more complete package. Following the concerns expressed by several telecom subscribers over such 28 days validity plans, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India decided to take an action on this and therefore, asked telecom operators to offer vouchers with a validity of 30 days.

“Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month and if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month,” the telecom regulator said in a release. Abiding to these rules, telcos launched monthly validity plans for their customers that offer either 30 days of validity or 1-month validity. Now TRAI in its latest press release has listed all the recharge plans that offer 30 days or a full month of validity. Here, take a look at these plans.

Jio Rs 296 and Rs 259 plans: Reliance Jio offers two plans that offer 30 days validity. The Jio Freedom plan that costs Rs 296 offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 25GB of data with 30 days validity. The second plan comes at Rs 259 and offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB daily data limit, and 1 ‘calendar-month validity,’ This means that irrespective of the number of days in a month, this plan remains valid from the date of recharge in the first month to the date previous to your recharge date in the next month.

Airtel Rs 128 and Rs 138 plans: Airtel at Rs 128 offers local and STD at the rate of 2.5 paise per minute and video calls at 5 paise per second. There’s also no free data as the telco charges per MB data. The plan has a 30 days validity. The Rs 131 plan offers same benefits, only this one comes with a full month of validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 137 and Rs 141 plans: Vodafone Idea charges 2.5paisa per second and Rs 1/1.5/5 for Local/STD/ISD SMS under both Rs 137 and Rs 141 recharge plans. The only difference is in the validity. The Rs 137 plan comes with 30 days validity while the Rs 141 offers a calendar month validity.

BSNL Rs 199 and Rs 229 plans: BSNL offers Rs 199 and Rs 229 prepaid plans that offer 2GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100SMS per day. The Rs 199 plan has 30 days of validity and the Rs 229 plan comes with a full month of validity.