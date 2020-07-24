Premium TV Features at Rs 12,999? Eight times OnePlus TV Y Series delivers just that

Thought that bezel-less designs were only the preserve of the premium TVs? Think again.

When you get a smart television for just Rs 12,999, whatever you would expect from it, it certainly would not be high-end, premium features. After all, those… cost money. That’s why premium devices have well, premium prices. Well, someone clearly forgot to tell OnePlus that. The Never Settling brand released its second wave of smart televisions a few days ago, and one of the biggest surprises it pulled out of its hat was the 32-inch Y series television that was priced at Rs 12,999!

Now, given the general line of thought, most folks would believe that the Rs 12,999 would be but a poor cousin of the higher priced Q and U series and would come with compromises. Well, not a chance. The OnePlus TV Y series might not have a premium price tag, but that does not stop it from delivering a premium experience. If that sounds hard to believe, take a look at these eight premium features that you get from the OnePlus TV Y at a starting price of a mere Rs 12,999:

Bezel-less design

Thought that bezel-less designs were only the preserve of the premium TVs? Think again. The base model of the Y Series comes with a large 32-inch display and premium bezel-less layout, with a screen to body ratio of 88 per cent. This one – or OnePlus – is all screen! And it comes with a sturdy metallic frame as well!

Stunning display

And it is good that the display has no bezels to distract the eye, because the display itself is stunning. Thanks to a high colour range of DCI-P3 93 per cent featuring a 20 per cent wider colour gamut, you will get nothing short of a top-notch cinematic experience.

Gamma Engine Brilliance

The OnePlus TV Y series comes with OnePlus’ advanced Gamma Engine that ensures you get the best visual quality, whether you are watching an action flick, a rom com, or are just getting up to speed with the news. The Gamma Engine ensures noise reduction, proper colour space mapping, provides dynamic contrast and handles anti-aliasing to deliver a visual treat every time you switch the television on.

Dolby Audio

There is more to televisions than great displays. You need great sound too. And handling audio for the OnePlus TV Y series is the biggest name in audio, Dolby. The television comes with two 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, that form an immersive cinematic soundstage and a surround sound system that delivers every sound with crystal clarity. There is a lot of stunning sound for the entire household here.

Android inside for those smarts!

The OnePlus TV Y series is not just a great television series, it is a smart one too. It runs on the familiar and reliable Android TV 9.0 platform. And that means you not only have access to several apps and games, but also seamless connectivity between the television and your OnePlus devices. You can not only mirror what’s on your OnePlus phone on the television, but you can also use your OnePlus as a remote to control it, using the free OnePlus Connect app. The OnePlus TV Y series can be paired with as many as five devices at the same time, over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Wi-Fi acting up? You can Hotspot or Tether your smartphone to the TV for an uninterrupted viewing experience. Finally, there is Data Saving that ensures that you optimise data usage by limiting network bandwidth, enabling/disabling background data usage and even controlling video resolutions, as per the user’s instructions.

What do you want to watch next? Use OxygenPlay

The OnePlus TV Y series comes with OnePlus’ content discovery platform. OxygenPlay. This lets users access content from a number of content partners, including the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. There is even a dedicated Prime Video section for those who want to enjoy the entire Prime Video catalogue (the first time this has been seen in any brand). No more pointless scrolling and navigating – you can now get to the series or show that you want within a matter of seconds.

Want help? Get Google Assistant

Google’s powerful virtual assistant, Google Assistant, is available on the OnePlus TV Y series. you just have to hit a button to get the answer to your queries, be it a web search, knowing about the weather or even hearing a joke!

A port for every gadget, and with Chromecast inbuilt

Want to plug your console into your OnePlus Y TV? Or just connect the TV to the ethernet? Or maybe plug in an extra speaker or two? There are enough ports on the OnePlus TV Y series to support almost every device. There are USB, HDMI, AV input, ethernet ports and even Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Oh, and do not worry about using one of those for a Chromecast – it comes built into the OnePlus TV Y series.

And oh yes, the price is Rs 12,999!