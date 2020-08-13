Premium iPhones inspired from Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon mission are available for purchase; can you guess how much they cost?

The company said that the special edition of Elon Musk inspired iPhones in the glory of the Dragon spaceship mission which was taken by the space exploration American company headed by Elon Musk.

Coviar, the Russian luxury goods brand, has announced the launch of two SpaceX inspired Apple iPhones. The phones have been launched under the ‘Musk Be On Mars Discovery Collection’ by the company. The two models of Apple iPhone which have been launched by the high end luxury goods company are the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company said that the special edition of Elon Musk inspired iPhones in the glory of the Dragon spaceship mission which was taken by the space exploration American company headed by Elon Musk.

Both the luxurious space theme based iPhone models have been made available on the online website of Coviar Global. In tune with the other premium and ultra exclusive products designed by Coviar, the price of these two models are also astronomical. The starting price of iPhone 12 Pro(128 GB) has been kept at $4990 which roughly translates to over Rs 3 lakh. The price further increases to $5300 and $5680 for the 256 GB and 512 GB variants of the same device. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starting price with 128 GB variant has been pegged at $5450 by the company while its higher variants 256 GB and 512 GB will cost $5760 and $6150 respectively.

Among the special and exclusive features of the iPhones are the Titanium made body which can withstand space flight. In addition, the phones have also been engraved with “Musk Be on Mars” on their back side along with the most prized possession for any Elon Musk fan-his autograph. The back theme of the iPhones are also designed to resemble the Dragon spaceship which was undertaken by Space-X. All these features are sufficient for the lovers of Apple iPhones and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The number of phone models are limited and their sale online is expected to cause a lot of fireworks