Prana Air Motion Mask: Stay healthy, breathe easy – A smart air purifying mask that protects against inhalation of dangerous particles

The mask is available across all leading e-commerce portals and the company website, www.pranaair.com.

You may have noticed that the air quality in National Capital Region (NCR) is steadily getting worse. While air purifiers in schools, colleges and our homes are a common sight these days, there’s another device that promises to give intelligent protection against polluted particles in the air.

The Prana Air motion mask from Purelogic Labs India is a first one-of-a-kind motorised air mask that provides adequate protection from the deadly haze and air pollutants both indoors and outdoors. Available in three colours—Classic White, Lively Pink and Vibrant Gray—the Prana Air Motion Mask is affordably priced at Rs 3,490. It is inclusive of a protective cover for the mask, USB cable and an extra replaceable filter.

The mask is available across all leading e-commerce portals and the company website, www.pranaair.com. Prana Air motion mask is made of more than 30 unique parts equipped with anti-microbial and anti-allergy qualities. The adjustable foam head strap comfortably fits on all head sizes and has no odour nor irritates the skin. The powerful motor carefully calibrated into the mask produces up to 2L/s air volume in comparison to the average human intake of 0.5L/s.

The motor in the mask helps in creating just the right pressure to keep your airways open so you can breathe in and out easily. This motor comes with three different speed settings in the form of a toggle switch, which can help you set the level of air as per your activity such as walking, jogging or running. Prana Air motion mask has a 5-layer protection and a 6-hour battery life, which keeps you safe while walking or performing any kind of activity.

The motion mask has a medical silicon grade which takes the shape of your face, leaving no space for the air to come in from anywhere but the filter. The filters in the mask stops even the smallest of dust particles ranging from PM1 to PM 2.5. There are three different kinds of filters in the mask planted with five more layers. There is a pre-filter which stops the big particles of the dust. The mask also features two layers of activated carbon eliminating toxic gas and two layers of HEPA filters stopping dust particles up to PM1. The mask has micro ventilators that enhance breathability and cooler airflow when wearing the mask for a long period of time.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,490