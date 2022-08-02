Powerful Chipset and Blazing Fast Charging: With OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus has unleashed the ultimate flagship of 2022

It started out as a flagship killer in 2014. And now has graduated to delivering the best flagship phones in the market. But well, that is exactly what you would expect from a brand that has Never Settle as a slogan, wouldn’t you? The past few years have seen OnePlus delivering some of the finest smartphones in the world. And on August 3, 2022, it will deliver the ultimate flagship phone of the year – the OnePlus 10T 5G.

The suffix T has a special place in OnePus history. The brand has always used it to stress that the phone bearing it is a more powerful version of its predecessor. And the OnePlus 10T 5G follows this proud tradition. It is not just the most powerful OnePlus device ever, but beats the socks off everything else in the market. It not only looks sensational with its beautiful glass front and back, but also comes with innards that are in a class of their own.

The OnePlus 19T 5G runs on the most powerful processor seen on a mobile phone this year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. An upgrade of the highly acclaimed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this new processor comes with an improved Qualcomm Kryo CPU that is designed to deliver faster performance than ever before, even while optimising energy consumption. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 comes with 10 per cent faster CPU performance, even while improving power efficiency by almost a third. The GPU of this processor follows the same philosophy – it delivers 10 per cent faster GPU clock speeds, and also improves power efficiency by a massive 30 per cent. The chip also comes with the 7 th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, which is up to four times faster than its predecessor, even while delivering 20 per cent better performance per watt. In simple terms, the processor inside the OnePlus 10T 5G will handle anything you throw at it from high definition gaming to video editing with a degree of ease.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is not only capable of handling anything you throw at it, but also capable of handling many things simultaneously at the same time. The phone comes with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 two-lange storage and a staggering 16 GB of speedy and efficient LPDDR5 RAM. It is rare to see a mainstream flagship come with this much RAM. Combined with a series of memory optimizations, this enables the OnePlus 10T 5G to handle over 35 applications at one time. That’s three dozen apps running concurrently, smooth as silk. And all this happens without the phone ever losing its cool. Literally. The OnePlus 10T 5G is the coolest performer in tech town thanks to the largest and most advanced cooling system ever seen on a OnePlus phone, offering a total cooling area of over 37,000 square mm. It comes with a cryo-velocity vapor chamber with 8 dissipation channels. It also uses 3D graphite for improved heat dissipation. And it does all this without making the phone look bulky or heavy – the OnePlus 10T 5G is one of the most stylish and svlte phones you will see.

The sleek exterior also packs in an insanely speedy charging system. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with support for 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging. The phone comes with a 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charger in the box that can take its 4800 mAh battery from a single percentage point to full in a mere 19 minutes, redefining fast charging as we know it. As in the case of the processor and the RAM, the accent here too is on delivering a speedy and smooth performance without compromises. The 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging in the OnePlus 10T 5G has an exclusive Battery Health Engine which comes with Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology that increase the battery’s lifespan, even while preserving its capacity. The OnePlus 10T 5G’s will not just charge super fast, it will last for a super long time as well, with its battery retaining at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles (which is about four years of usage).

A dual charge pump inside the OnePlus 10T splits its 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging capacity into two individual charging pumps. Each of these provides a 75W charge, enabling the phone to charge faster with greater safety, efficiency, and reduced heat. A VFC trickle charging optimization algorithm improves the charging efficiency of the last 10% of the OnePlus 10T’s battery – from 90-100%. It reduces the time the OnePlus 10T’s battery spends at full capacity, thus improving its longevity. Finally, charging on the OnePlus 10T 5G is managed by a customized Smart Charging Chip. it recognises the input current and voltage, then delivers an adaptable combination to the battery.

It has speed of performance, the power to handle heavyweight tasks, speed of charging and is capable of juggling almost three dozen apps at the same time. And of course, it comes with everything else that you would expect from a OnePlus flagship – great display, great cameras, a great gaming engine, futuristic 5G connectivity, fantastic sound, and excellent software (the legendary, bloatware-free OxygenOS). If all that does not make the OnePlus 19T 5G the ultimate flagship of the year, we do not know what does! Tune in to see its launch on August 3, 2022.