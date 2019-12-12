Power banks: Now stay charged up, all day long

Anker Powercore Select 10000 (Rs 1,499);

Gone are the days when phones would have a 2,000-3,000 mAh battery pack, and would run through the day. Internet and 4G has changed the game. Most mobile phones now come with over 4,000 mAh battery but none survive longer than a day. While there are still some people who use their devices for WhatsApp and calling only, most are hooked to their phone, either watching a movie or playing a game. Given the pervasive use of a mobile as an entertainment device, power banks are becoming a must. A 6,000 mAh phone may last you only a few hours with heavy gaming, but a power bank ensures that you need not worry about it. More important, with prices of power banks falling, the accessory is in vogue. Besides, as people have become attuned to carrying large-sized phones, a large size power bank is no obstacle.

What is there to review in a power bank? You have the power distribution, price and size, what more do you need? While these are the essential features, a power bank’s claim to fame goes beyond how many mAh it can hold, and what price it comes at. The power distribution is an important component that determines how fast the charging can be, and how quickly the power bank discharges. We review Anker Powercore Select 10000 and Xiaomi Power Bank 2i.

Design and Power

Not many would agree, but the design of a power bank is very important. Although most power banks come with a basic long form design (a rectangle box) Anker has tried to change that. The powerbank has the look and feel of a premium product with a scaled body and a squarish design. Although it is thicker than a Xiaomi—it is sleek and has a metal body design available in attractive colours—it is more handy. More important, the button is more centrally placed. Both have dual charging ports and an input unit. While both nearly weigh the same – Anker is lighter – Xiaomi seemed to be better for travelling, as it fit easily in the pocket. Anker, though, is a power bank you can flaunt.

While both power banks sport 10,000 mAh capacity, we tested the 20000mAh for Xiaomi. Xiaomi did not discharge as fast as Anker. More important, it had a tiny bit faster charging rate than the Anker powerbank, which is certainly a plus.

Performance

This is where Anker takes the cake. While both powerbanks offer similar amount of charges, and Xiaomi had a faster charging time, the best part of Anker was its performance. Thanks to the fast charging and IQ technology, not only did Anker charge faster, there were no heating issues as well. In terms of durability also, Anker looked sturdier than the Xiaomi charger.

Price and warranty

This is the pain point for Anker. Priced at Rs 1,499, Anker is expensive. Xiaomi retails for Rs 899 (you can even get it at a lower price online). While the 18-month warranty does compensate for this, the fact is that you can get a 20,000 mAh Xiaomi for the same price. Although charging won’t be as fast, and it is more than double the weight of an Anker (177g) at 430g, it still has more power. At a lower price, Anker really is a steal, but would recommend a Xiaomi 20,000 mAh otherwise. But if you want something that is stylish and fits snuggly in your bag, Anker is the product.

