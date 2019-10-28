Portronics Roar speaker: Light and portable, with good sound

Portronics Roar comes in a solid black colour with a stylish metallic grille which sure is a head-turner.

There is a growing demand for speakers—wired as well as wireless—in the market. If you are on the lookout for a rugged, take-anywhere speaker for outdoor family or office gatherings, Portronics Roar is one speaker you can seriously look at. Recently, Portronics, a fast-growing player in the devices space, expanded its speaker portfolio with the Roar Multifunction 24W Stereo Speaker with TWS (True Wireless Connection. With speakers being a popular item in the market, Roar is sure to give a run for money and will be a much desired speaker for all party-lovers.

Portronics Roar comes in a solid black colour with a stylish metallic grille which sure is a head-turner. It weighs only 2kg and also promises a splash and a dust-proof body. Specs-wise, the speaker has two powerful 12W inbuilt speakers that belt out a decent sounding wireless 24W output with crystal clear sound. It also boasts of true wireless connection that allows you to easily pair two of these devices and enjoy an immersive music experience. In addition, the speaker supports Bluetooth 4.2 version, promising fast connection and fast transferring. With just one click you can easily connect the speaker with various Bluetooth devices.

A user can enjoy six to seven hours of uninterrupted music thanks to the speaker’s built-in high capacity rechargeable 6000mAh Lithium-Ion battery. The speaker comes with Micro-USB cable to help you charge it easily, wherever and whenever you want. Along with Bluetooth, you can use other connectivity options. You can play your favourite songs via micro SD card, aux-in input and USB flash drive as well.

The new Portronics Roar is available at a very reasonable price-point of Rs 5,999.

