Portronics Pure Sound 101 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer: Great listening experience at a great price

The festive season is in full swing, people are out shopping for their near and dear ones, households are hosting get together parties for friends and relatives. Trust me, a party isn’t a party without loud music shaking up the neighbourhood and for that, you need a good music system. Homegrown consumer electronics firm Portronics has introduced ‘Pure Sound 101’— a Soundbar with wired Subwoofer, that kicks a powerful sound output with high definition bass. It comes in Black colour with a matt finish and is available at a best price offer of Rs 7,999. It’s a great audio system worth checking out.

When you set out to pick a speaker for your next party, there are two important questions you’ll have to answer: One, will my party be indoors or outdoors? Two, how many people will attend the party? Take my word, the Pure Sound 101 can be set up in a room, on the terrace or garden and it will meet your sound requirements. The Soundbar can be easily accessed with the fully functional remote control that allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc. In other words, one can enjoy the complete theatre-like audio experience without any hassle.

The newly launched Soundbar produces 120W of powerful sound output that amplifies every aspect of the entertainment whether you are listening to music, watching movies and sports or even playing games. Its 2.1 channel surround sound system enhances a balanced sound that reaches to each and every corner of the room.

Equipped with a wall mount feature, Pure Sound 101 allows you to mount it on the wall and add a touch of contemporary and modern style to your home.

At first glance, the Soundbar is an attention grabber thanks to its sleek design with premium finish. It has a sleek European design that matches every style. The build quality is great for a speaker of this size. With its new-age design, it adds an aura to the decor of your home while having a great audio experience. I set up the sound bar in my TV room and synced it with my mobile phone to listen to some English and Hindi songs (via Bluetooth connectivity) from Spotify app. This Portronics system comes with the latest Bluetooth technology version 5.0. It delivers powerful sound that is crisp and crystal clear. Whether you’re celebrating inside or outdoors you’re in for a good musical experience. The soundbar comes with a wired subwoofer that offers you high definition bass sound with 120W RMS.

The best part: With Portronics Pure Sound 101, one can experience all direction surround sound with its 2.1 channels; it enhances the experience of watching movies, listening to music and even watching sports. There is multiple connectivity too; the Portronics Pure Sound 101 can be connected through an AUX, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB.

Overall, the Pure Sound 101 is one fine music system you can buy, considering the great value you get for the price!

Estimated street price: Rs 7,999