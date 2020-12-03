Portronics My Buddy Hexa 22: Lightweight, compact and portable

The stand can firmly hold all laptop sizes up to 15 inches, including MacBook and tablets, preventing slipping and other dangers to your device.

Sitting for a prolonged period in an uncomfortable position can lead to back pain, a crick in the neck, a stiff arm or wrist, and more. To combat the increased amount of pressure that surrounds the spine and other body parts, Portronics has introduced My Buddy Hexa 22, a portable laptop stand, to offer comfortable working postures and reduced stress levels. With a solid ABS Plastic build, the My Buddy Hexa 22 has a portable, foldable and compact design that allows you to carry it anywhere with ease, anytime you want. The stand can firmly hold all laptop sizes up to 15 inches, including MacBook and tablets, preventing slipping and other dangers to your device.

The stand comes with a vent to stimulate natural airflow, which reduces the chance of overheating by keeping the device cool at all times. The natural air ventilation works with the laptop’s in-built fan to keep the device cool. This feature not only enhances the life of the device and its battery, but also prolongs the life of the internal components like the CPU, motherboard, etc.

The laptop stand is equipped with a 360-degree rotatable base, so you can easily rotate your laptop. Its seven customisable angles let you adjust the height of the stand, reducing the risk of neck and wrist injuries, ensuring easier typing, and a more comfortable viewing experience.

In short, with My Buddy Hexa 22 you can facilitate an improved work posture, or work from the comfort of your bed during these stay-at-home times. It retails for Rs 1,299 and is available at leading online and offline stores.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,299