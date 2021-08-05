Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch: Stay connected whenever and wherever you are

Kronos Beta is an activity tracker for calories, steps and distance.

Smartwatches have emerged as a must-have accessory for the health conscious lot during these pandemic times. These pack everything into one: a time teller, a fitness tracker for getting healthier, they’ll let you if you’re getting a call or text message on your wrist and in some cases, they even act as a phone, even if your mobile phone is nowhere nearby.

In recent months, homegrown Portronics has marked an aggressive foray into this high-growth segment, its new smartwatch – Kronos Beta – is an addition to its existing range of smartwatches. Company officials inform that a significant population has been adopting smartwatches as it delivers the essential health-monitoring features to keep them updated about their health status in real-time. Besides this, it is making people’s life easy by bringing the information from phones to their wrists.

Portronics Kronos Beta smartwatch comes in three different colours – Black, Grey and Rose Pink. It embodies the latest technology trends and has been designed with all vital health tracking features keeping its customer’s fitness needs in mind. For instance, it has a 1.28-inch high-resolution TFT display with round dial features which gives a comprehensive capacitive touch experience and a responsive touch interface that lets the user take control effortlessly.

Kronos Beta is an activity tracker for calories, steps and distance. It has 10 Active Sports Modes: Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Run, Indoor Walk, Hiking, Stair Stepper, Outdoor Cycle, Stationary Bike, Elliptical and Rowing Machine to keep you on track. This Portronics watch is a wearable blood pressure monitor too in the innovative form of a wristwatch.

Kronos Beta has 512 MB storage capacity that helps users store up to 300 songs inside it. You can either upload your favourite image on Kronos Beta app and use it as a watch face or just pick from built-in customisable 100+ watch faces. The watch takes an important step towards heart’s health with a 24-hour heart rate monitoring, plus users can enjoy a long-lasting battery backup of one week on Kronos Beta smartwatch.

You can receive important notifications right on the watch, without the need of taking out the phone every time. You do not need to take off the watch before coming in contact with water—it has IPX68 waterproof rating that makes it resistant to water damage.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999