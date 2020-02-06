Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini: Untangled symphony of True Wireless Stereo sound

The case of the Twins Mini has an inbuilt 320mAh battery while the earphone packs a 40mAh an inbuilt battery that can produce a total of 12 hours of playback time.

Wireless earbuds have emerged as a must-have accessory for listening to music. These are preferred by those who want to listen to anything or talk to someone as fast as possible, without those pesky wires getting tangled (in the case of headphones). In recent months, homegrown Portronics Digital has marked an aggressive foray into this segment with with two tempting offerings—Harmonics Twins II (Rs 3,999) and Harmonics Twins Mini (Rs 3,499). We got the latter for a product review; let us check out some of its key features.

Harmonics Twins Mini boasts of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) sound, that offers good wireless connectivity of the earbuds through Bluetooth without the hassles of wires. One can enjoy true HD stereo sound with powerful bass performance through its 8mm speaker drivers. The case of the Twins Mini has an inbuilt 320mAh battery while the earphone packs a 40mAh an inbuilt battery that can produce a total of 12 hours of playback time. The case is compact and consists of an LED light indicator for the charging status of the same.

These earbuds are lightweight, weighing not more than 4 grams and are just 22.5 mm in length. Available in three different sizes, these earbuds are extremely comfortable and can be worn all day long without causing any discomfort. These true wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 version; one can pair these earbuds effortlessly with the smartphone without the hassle of tangled wires. Switching between the calls and music is easy to operate and pairing is swift.

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini is available in Black colour, across both online and offline stores at a price point of Rs 3,499 and come with a 1-year warranty.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499