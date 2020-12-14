Portronics Harmonics 300 Headset: A wireless sports headset for the active lot

Harmonics 300 also boasts of a longer battery life ensuring prolonged playtime with added comfort, and crystal clear sound.

Meet Harmonics 300, the newest addition to Portronics’ existing line of wireless headsets. Priced at Rs 2,999, it comes in two different colours—Stylish Blue, and Black, designed to fit perfectly in your ear with three different bud sizes to choose from, included with the headset. You can choose your perfect fit and be on-the-go, all day.

Switched on, the wireless sports headset offers pretty good HD stereo sound, with impressive bass and booming sound. It is crafted with soft, silicone material that does not irritate the skin and is wearable for long hours. A reinforced design with IPX4 makes the headset sweat and water resistant so your workouts, jogs, runs, and sports sessions go uninterrupted, and irritation-free.

Harmonics 300 also boasts of a longer battery life ensuring prolonged playtime with added comfort, and crystal clear sound. A single full charge lasts for eight hours and even a rapid charge for 10 minutes lasts up to four hours. With voice-assistant the headset lets you easily navigate the music, make/ receive calls, or just enjoy a run without the hassle of staring at your smartphone, constantly.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999