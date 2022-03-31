Portronics Harmonics 250 wireless stereo headset: Good audio quality with fast charging & long battery life

You might have come across someone – especially youngsters – wearing wireless neckbands worn around the back of the neck with plug in earphones attached to them. Well, such audio equipment is immensely popular these days and their success stems from a unique combination of convenience, style, battery life, noise cancellation and wireless connectivity. They are ideal for wearing in long term conditions. Their design is suited for people who need to wear headphones for long hours during the day to receive calls or listen to music.

The stylish nature of Harmonics 250 wireless stereo headset is undoubtedly the first thing you’ll notice in this audio equipment from the homegrown consumer electronics firm Portronics. They are worn around the neck making them quite convenient and stylish. These newly launched neckbands boast of good audio quality with some of the latest technologies and smart features such as magnetic latch, superfast Type-C charging and longer battery life.

Harmonics 250 is available in two appealing colours – Black and Green. With a single charge of two hours, it delivers an impressive 60 hours playtime, 1,000 hours of standby time and stays powered upto 15 days. The neckband produces crystal clear sound with an impressive audio profile, thanks to its impressive 800mAh battery capacity. With Harmonics 250, you can go about your listening errands without worrying about it running out of juice. Backed with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it is easily compatible with any smart device like laptop, tablet, smartphone or TV.

Harmonics 250 is ergonomically designed and comes with a durable silicon material body weighing mere 58g which makes it quite comfortable to wear. With its voice assistance feature, the neckband lets you easily navigate the music, make/receive calls, or just enjoy a run without the hassle of staring at your mobile device constantly. Furthermore, the neckband comes with a magnetic latch which when not in use, attaches the earpieces and turns off automatically.

A good pair of neckband headphones, such as Harmonics 250, will make your audio experience more elegant, comfortable and convenient.

KEY FEATURES

Wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible with laptop, tablet, mobile phone, TV

15 day battery life, fast charging

Voice assistant to navigate music, make/receive calls

Estimated street price: Rs 1,199