Portronics Harmonics 230 Headset: Your workout buddy on budget

These days wireless headphones have emerged as a must-have accessory for fitness freaks, who are sweating it out in the colony parks, either jogging, running or brisk walking. If it’s a neckband, even better as it is unlikely to pop out from the ears.

Homegrown Portronics is a well-known name in the accessories segment; early on, we had reviewed their Harmonics Twins Mini earbuds that are extremely lightweight with a comfortable fit design. Recently, the company introduced Harmonics 230, a wireless sports neckband with active CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology. The product is the newest addition to their series of wireless headsets.

The newly launched wireless neckband delivers crystal clear voice quality regardless of any external noise, and without burning a hole in your pocket. It is available in stylish Black and Blue colours for just Rs 1,999. The wireless earphones also come in three different bud sizes, allowing one to choose the best fit.

With a mere two-hour full charging time, Harmonics 230 lasts upto a staggering seven hours. Even a five-minute rapid charge lets the headset play for upto a whopping two hours at a time and in 20 minutes, it can gear up further for four hours of playtime. With its smart, in-line controls, the wireless headset is designed to become the best workout buddy. Liquid silicone so lightweight, one can simply hang the wireless earphones around the neck and prevent them from slipping off or getting tangled. Furthermore, powerful magnets on the back of the earbuds let you attach both earbuds together while not in use, so one can conveniently keep it around their neck without any hassle.

In short, power up your entire day with the Harmonics 230’s 10mm drivers (20% larger than ordinary earphones), that produce high-detail treble with good clarity.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999