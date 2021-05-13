Portronics BEEM 200 Plus Projector: Bring a theatre-like experience to your couch

BEEM 200 Plus projector has HD video quality, great sound and plenty of connectivity options
The prolonged pandemic-related lockdown in the national capital region (NCR) and elsewhere has made people spend a lot of time at home enabling them to binge-watch movies, shows, and series on various OTT platforms, more than ever. Many among us have felt the need for a projector in order to set up our own theatre at home. Homegrown Portronics has a solution to this; it has debuted a new Wi-Fi LED projector, called BEEM 200 Plus. Priced at Rs 19,999, this Wi-Fi LED projector comes with multiple connectivity options, with an in-built VGA Port, USB Port, HDMI, SD Card slot. It also allows device mirroring, from both Android and iOS devices directly to the projector.
BEEM 200 Plus projector promises a bright, vivid, and HD video quality with 4W in-built speakers for fantastic sound and a theatre-like experience. Its extra-large display ensures a premium viewing experience. The projector is compatible with laptops, PCs, mobile phones, tablets, Xbox, PS3/PS4, or USB cables. Most importantly, it has a Wi-Fi feature that provides a great wireless streaming experience on OTT platforms, YouTube, and more.
A look at some of the key features:
Extra Lumen: Equipped with 200 Lumens, the BEEM 200 plus LED projector offers an extra lumen, picture brightness, and good clarity. In-built speakers also provide superior sound to play for long hours.
Multiple connectivity options: Choose from different audio sources, like VGA Port, HDMI, SD Card slot, USB port, etc., to display your favourite content on a big screen. It is ideal for conferences, home cinema experiences, and much more.
Mirror your devices: Easily mirror your Andriod/iOS screen onto the big screen. Directly share your phone screen via Cast options or USB Mirroring. It has an extra-large display and provides Full HD resolution for ultra-vivid picture quality.
Long-lasting Bulb life: Conduct conferences, watch movies, or even view photo galleries endlessly. With up to 30,000 hours of LED bulb life, the BEEM 200 Plus allows multiple hours of a solid viewing experience.
Estimated street price: Rs 19,999
