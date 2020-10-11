  • MORE MARKET STATS

Porting to Reliance Jio number? Now you can carry forward credit limit from your existing operator

October 11, 2020 10:13 AM

This comes soon after the telecom company announced multiple plans for JioPostpaid Plus in late September.

Jio is offering its entry-level users of JioPostpaid Plus a plan at the cost of Rs 399.

Jio: Reliance Jio to now allow carrying forward of credit limit from other operators! Reliance Jio has now decided to allow users to carry forward the credit limit from existing operators when porting their postpaid number to Jio. This would not come at any additional cost to the users. This comes soon after the telecom company announced multiple plans for JioPostpaid Plus in late September. These plans are available in several tiers with prices ranging between Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. These plans also come with complimentary subscriptions to various OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and the latest in the mix, Netflix Mobile.

Postpaid number port to Jio: How to carry forward credit limit

The users would be able to carry forward the credit limit in three steps.

  1. Users wishing to port their numbers to Jio must WhatsApp “Hi” to 88501-88501, making a special note that the WhatsApp message must be sent from the number they wish to port.
  2. After the first step has been completed, the users would have to upload the postpaid bill from the existing operator.
  3. After a 24-hour period has elapsed, users would be able to visit a Jio store, from where they would be able to collect their JioPostpaid Plus SIM card, along with the credit limit of their choice without having to pay the security deposit. Alternatively, users would also be able to call and schedule to receive their Jio postpaid SIM at home.

Jio entry plan for postpaid users

Jio is offering its entry-level users of JioPostpaid Plus a plan at the cost of Rs 399. This plan would offer multiple benefits including 70 GB data, with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. Apart from that, complimentary subscription to OTT platforms and over 600 channels would also be available. Such plans are also available for Airtel and Vi users, but the data benefits for the users of those telecoms are limited to 40 GB. The two companies also offer access to only between 300 and 450 channels.

For postpaid users of all the three operators, however, users would be able to carry over up to 200 GB unused data to the following billing cycle.

