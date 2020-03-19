Popcorn Time, the Netflix for pirates is back again to help you get through coronavirus outbreak

The Popcorn Time application is currently available for macOS, Linux, Windows and Android in beta format.

In the times of quarantine or social distancing as Coronavirus spreads, people have been at home and using Netflix to pass their time, obviously. But why should Netflix get all your attention, at least that’s what Popcorn Time seems to believe. Even more so because it can give you a near similar experience free of cost. Then again, it isn’t for everybody. Popcorn Time is often called the ‘Netflix for pirates’ so you see where we’re going with this.

Popcorn Time has resumed its services, you can say, in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The service has taken to social media to announce its operations have resumed and attached a link of its website to take you there. First launched in 2014, the website has been taken down quite a few times. Just like Netflix, it allows users to stream videos files in a simpler manner. But unlike Netflix, Popcorn Time serves you torrented files.

The Popcorn Time application is currently available for macOS, Linux, Windows and Android in beta format. It downloads many torrent websites in a sequential order and streams videos accordingly. This application does not only stream movies but TV shows as well. And they are not downloaded as it is required in Torrent. The app has returned with a 4.0 app version and is likely to work as it used to in the previous versions. Popcorn Time has started its services when people have been at home on quarantine as a precautionary measure for Coronavirus.

However, the website has some drawbacks like it only streams the content depending on the user’s location. It also doesn’t allow users to own any content. Despite the free content, its services are still illegal in some areas. After it became a sensation during launch, Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) took down the website in 2015. But in 2016, the application came back again.

Meanwhile, legal streaming apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix have expanded its reach to countries like India as well. The report says although they charge the user, these apps still remain reliable and convenient methods for streaming videos.