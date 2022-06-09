Polycab Hohm Mirai IR Blaster: Make your life easier

It’s been a long, hard day and finally, it’s time to relax with your favourite TV show and guess what, the remote isn’t there. In fact, remote controls for the television set or the air-conditioner unit have a way of disappearing right when you need them the most.



Relax, Polycab India has a solution. The homegrown wires and cables firm has come up with a smart all-in-one universal remote IR blaster for TV, AC, speakers, home theatre and DTH set-top-box. The Polycab Hohm Mirai IR Blaster retails for Rs 2,499; let’s check out its key features.



An infrared blaster (IR blaster) is a device that relays commands from a remote control to one or more devices that require infra-red remote control. With Polycab’s Hohm Mirai IR Blaster, you can control all your IR home appliances with your smartphone or just a voice command. The Wi-Fi enabled Smart IR not just eliminates the hassle of using a separate remote control for every device but also supports up to 80,000 appliances, including your home theatre, music system, lighting, temperature, air conditioner, TV and more. In short, you can turn your room into a smart room with just one tap.



The Hohm Mirai IR Blaster is compatible with Google Home and Alexa. It empowers you to switch on or off the home theatre system, change channels on the set-top-box, change the temperature of AC and much more using voice commands. It can be used with the Hohm App that is available for both Android and iOS.



Overall,this is a nice mini device that is pretty handy and useful when it comes to handling your home electronic products, and makes your life at home easier and smarter.