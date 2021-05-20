Poly Voyager Focus UC Headset: Get great sound, block outside noise

When it’s time to take a music break between back-to-back calls, the Voyager Focus UC delivers rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid-tones to let you enjoy your favourite tunes.

Working from home and remote working is here to stay but for us to successfully focus on our work, the right tools like headsets are critical. They are cord-free and hands-free, sound quality is great and serious workers (presently holed up in their homes) prefer these on-the-ear devices over the in-ear wireless earbuds that tend to fall, again and again, giving the wearer lot of disturbance. A high-quality headset like the Voyager Focus UC from Poly (formerly Plantronics and Polycom) comes in handy with its ability to filter out the background noise while projecting your voice clearly and confidently so your contribution to the meeting can be heard. When it’s time to take a music break between back-to-back calls, the Voyager Focus UC delivers rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid-tones to let you enjoy your favourite tunes.

Poly is a well-known communications firm that combines its audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Its headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace.

This reviewer has been making good use of the Voyager Focus UC headset for conference calls, virtual meets, etc., and is of the opinion that this Poly creation is designed to keep you focused on work, not on the chaos around you. Priced at `15,000, this headset has an immersive Hi-Fi stereo and active noise cancelling. It is compatible with the most popular voice platforms—Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, Cisco, Google Cloud, Avaya, Ribbon, etc. It connects to laptops via USB adapter, Bluetooth-enabled desk phones, mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

The Voyager Focus UC headset might be apt for the work from home environment these days, however it is essentially for mobile professionals with extensive PC/Mac and mobile communications in noisy environments. The headset features active noise cancelling and smart sensor technology. Put these on and you can move fluidly between your PC and smartphone and between work and entertainment with rich, immersive Hi-Fi stereo and active noise cancelling. It has a roaming range of upto 98 feet (30 meters) with adaptive power (with Class 1 supported devices).

The Voyager Focus UC headset weighs a mere 155g and has talk time of upto 12 hours (10 hours ANC on) and listening time of upto 15 hours (12 hours ANC on). You can even customise settings to make it yours. You can control your conversations with mute and built-in smart sensors. Easily mute/un-mute with the touch of a button, or simply by taking the headset off and putting it back on. If you try to talk while your mic is muted, the Dynamic Mute Alert will give you an audible reminder.

When it’s time to crank up your music, the Voyager UC delivers rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid-tones in stereo. It pauses the music whenever you take the headset off, and resumes play when you put it on. And thanks to a smart mic boom, the volume and track controls adjust automatically.

In summary, say goodbye to unwanted noise for your video conference with the Voyager Focus UC headset. You can even take the headset on the go with folding ear cushions and included carrying case.

Estimated street price: Rs 15,000