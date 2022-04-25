POLY SYNC 20: Great sound from meetings to music

By Anuj Bhatia

These days I spend a lot of time attending calls and virtual press briefings. A work-from-home arrangement might be giving employees flexibility, but it is also the reason for ‘Zoom fatigue’ and all the mental stress that come with these video conferencing platforms. I cannot think of any tech solution that replaces Zoom and Teams, but I do know that a little underrated device from Poly (formerly known as Plantronics) has helped me cope with mental stress by simplifying my work environment. Although the Sync 20 is a smart speakerphone for executives, any remote worker can use this conference-style device for improved audio quality. Here’s my review of the Poly Sync 20 after using the speakerphone for two weeks.

Compact and easy to travel with

The Poly Sync 20 is a simple looking device with a silver bezel and a fabric mesh speaker cover. It is meant to be portable, it is water-and-dust resistant and comes with a case of its own. On the front, you will find a row of buttons for attending calls, a mute button, volume control as well as a customised button that can be used to open a voice assistant.

On the side, there is a power button and a USB port. That USB port can charge your smartphone and turn the speakerphone into a sort of power bank. Once you get a call or you are in the midst of a call, a light bar turns green. Poly sells quite a few versions of the Sync 20 in the market including a model that has a dedicated Teams button on the device for instant access to the Microsoft Teams app.

Easy to use and setup

The device connects wirelessly through Bluetooth to both smartphones and PC/Mac. It can also connect through the attached USB-A port. Poly loaned me a Sync 20 with a USB-A model for review but a variant with USB-C is also available in the market. I was able to connect the Sync 20 to my iPhone 13 mini through Bluetooth and Surface Pro through an attached cable. Pairing the speaker with the iPhone was a simple, quick process. If you want to connect the device to your smartphone, I’d encourage you to download the Poly Software Link app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Poly rates the Sync 20’s battery life at about 20 hours on a full charge, but your results will vary depending on how loudly you listen to music and attend calls.

It’s also a Bluetooth speaker

The Sync 20 makes for an excellent speakerphone. Not just that, it’s also a portable, Bluetooth-enabled speaker. It’s not fair on my part to compare the Sync 20 to a HomePod mini or Amazon Echo, partly because it’s not marketed that way. The audio is well-balanced, something I was not expecting from a speaker this size. The Sync 20 shines when listening to classical tracks and country music—the mids and highs are crisp and clean. There is a noticeable level of bass. Overall, the Sync 20 sounds better than your average smartphone speakers and is good enough for casual music listening when working.

Should you buy or skip it?

Well, it depends. The Sync 20 is a part high-quality portable speakerphone, part Bluetooth speaker, and part external battery charger. But primarily, it is a speakerphone for conference calls. That’s its USP. Poly is targeting the Sync 20 to enterprise customers and senior executives who are comfortable shelling out `15,000 (the model that comes with Teams certification and USB-C costs `18,979) for a speakerphone accessory. On the surface, that price seems a lot. But, if the price is not a barrier, the Poly Sync 20 is a useful product for those who don’t want to compromise on the audio quality while moving around the calls.