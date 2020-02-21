Pokemon Home hits 1.3 million downloads on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch platforms in 1 week!

The Pokemon Home game allows players to trade and manage all Pokemon characters like Pikachu, Mew, Gyarados, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Charizard, Squirtle, Gengar, Mewtwo, Lugia, and others. (Courtesy: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Home hits 1.3 million downloads in 1 week: Popular cloud gaming service Pokemon Home has registered over 1.3 million downloads on Nintendo Switch, iOS devices and on the Android platform, CNET reported. The Pokemon Home game allows players to trade and manage all Pokemon characters like Pikachu, Mew, Gyarados, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Charizard, Squirtle, Gengar, Mewtwo, Lugia, and others, from mobile and through Nintendo Switch games like Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu, Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Shield, etc. The report added that at latter stage support for the augmented reality (AR) mobile game Pokemon Go will be added to the platform as well.

In terms of user spending, the Pokemon Home app has earned its parent company an estimated revenue of $1.8 million in user spendings. A report by Sensor Tower speculates that of these 1.3 million downloads – 4.44 lakh downloads have come from the United States of America, 2.99 lakh from Japan, 74 thousand from Great Britain, 63 thousand from Germany, and 53 thousand downloads have come from France.

The Pokemon Home app is available for free download on the iOS and Android platforms and on the Nintendo Switch. The Pokemon Home free version allows users to participate in room trades, deposit 30 Pokemon, place three Pokemon in Wonder Box and place one Pokemon in the Global Trade System (GTS).

However, the Premium Pokemon Home plan comes at a price of $2.99 per month, $4.99 for a period of three months, or for $15.99 for an entire year. This premium version allows users to judge and host room trades, deposit 6,000 Pokemon, place 10 Pokemon in the Wonder Box and place three Pokemon in the GTS. Premium players can also trade using Room and Friend Trade, GTS, Wonder Box, and also access the Nintendo 3DS software Pokemon Bank via Pokemon Home.