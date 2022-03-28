Poco X4 Pro 5G with 120Hz AMOLED screen, 67W fast charging launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 and it will be available starting April 5.

Poco launched the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India today, March 28. Unlike the X3 Pro which focused purely on performance, the X4 Pro comes with improvements in other areas, notably the screen, cameras, battery and adds 5G connectivity (7-band support) to the mix. It has a new design, too. Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 and it will be available starting April 5.

The X4 Pro 5G was launched globally at MWC 2022 in February alongside the M4 Pro 4G which was launched recently in India. The model coming to India is slightly different from the version sold globally. The Poco X4 Pro ships globally with a 108MP primary sensor. In India, though, Poco is swapping it with a 64MP sensor. Rest of the hardware is same.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India price, availability

The X4 Pro 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 19,999. It will also come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 21,999. HDFC Bank card users will be eligible for Rs 1,000 discount on the X4 Pro 5G. Poco has also announced an upgrade offer for existing X-series users.

The X4 Pro 5G comes in three colours— laser blue, laser black, and Poco yellow.

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

It will be available from April 5 (12pm) on Flipkart.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specs, features

The X4 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 1200nits of peak brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, Android 11-based MIUI 13 software, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It has three cameras on the back—64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, headphone jack, hybrid micro-SD card slot, Bluetooth 5.1, and IP53 rating. The phone has a glass back, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. It measures 8.12mm in thickness and weighs 205g.