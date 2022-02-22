Poco X4 Pro 5G leaks in full glory ahead of MWC 2022 launch, looks like Redmi Note 11 Pro with new design

Poco has already confirmed the phone will launch on February 28.

Poco X4 Pro 5G, Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco’s upcoming affordable midrange phone has leaked in full glory ahead of launch. Poco has already confirmed the phone will launch on February 28—alongside the Poco M4 Pro 4G— at MWC 2022 but an Amazon France product listing has spilled the beans in advance on design, specs, and even the pricing. It appears, the Poco X4 Pro 5G will be a Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with a new design.

As per the listing (via Pocket Lint), the Poco X4 Pro 5G will come in blue, black and Poco signature yellow colourways with flat sides and a massive rectangular camera module on the back, somewhat reminiscent of the recently launched Poco M4 Pro 5G—which is nothing but a rebranded Redmi Note 11T 5G. On the front, it will apparently have a hole punch cutout.

Speaking of specs, the Amazon listing suggests the Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It is said to have three cameras on the back—108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is further said to retail at around €350 which roughly translates to around Rs 30,000.

POCO is about to start this year with a bang!

Bringing you not one but TWO new devices!



Introducing #POCOX4Pro 5G and #POCOM4Pro!



Stay tuned for #TheAllAroundACE global launch event on February 28th at 20:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/kiHybA42bc — POCO (@POCOGlobal) February 21, 2022

Poco is set to launch the Poco X4 Pro 5G on February 28, so we’ll know soon enough whether or not these specs and pricing are spot-on.

In other news, Poco recently launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

For that price, you get a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 810 chip, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and dual rear cameras with 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide.