Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch on March 28; 64MP triple rear camera setup confirmed

Poco will launch the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India on March 28, the Xiaomi spin-off announced today. The model coming to India, it seems, will be different from the version sold globally at least as far as rear camera setup is concerned. The Poco X4 Pro ships globally with a 108MP primary sensor. In India, though, Poco is swapping it with a 64MP sensor. The secondary (8MP ultrawide) and tertiary (2MP macro) cameras should be same, but we will have to wait and watch out on that one. The brand will share more details in the coming days.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched at MWC 2022 in February alongside the Poco M4 Pro 4G which was launched recently in India. Specs include a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 1200nits of peak brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers, headphone jack, hybrid microSD card slot, IP53 rating, and a 16MP selfie camera.

Globally, the phone starts at €300 (roughly Rs 25,100) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out that the Poco X4 Pro 5G has a less powerful chip than the Snapdragon 860-powered Poco X3 Pro. But it comes with improvements in other areas, notably the screen, cameras, battery and adds 5G connectivity to the mix. Whether or not those upgrades would be enough to make it better than its predecessor in the real world, we well know soon enough. It is all but certain that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will have a lot of competition from its own siblings including the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 11i. Watch this space for our full coverage on the Poco X4 Pro 5G.

